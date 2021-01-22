Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is all set to make hosting debut Web Desk | January 22, 2021 Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar would be hosting current affairs TV show

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is all set to make hosting debut

Recently, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar took to Instagram and announced that he is all ready to host a current affairs TV show. He also shared it’s teaser with his fans.

Alongside the short clip the Meray Paas Tum Ho write wrote a caption that read as “#Publicwith khalil ur rehman qamar a current affairs show staring from January 2021”.





Moreover, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui also took to Instagram, shared the teaser on story and captioned it as “My dear friend and celebrated writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is bringing his sharp writing skills and blunt wit in his new show. Expect him to speak the truth as it is. Ruffle a few feathers politically and socially and shoot from the lip”.

Khalil has delivered super hit TV dramas including Pyaare Afzal, Sadkay Tumharay and Meray Paas Tum Ho.