Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao spell-bound by Priyanka Chopras denim look Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Chopra called herself a 'Blue jean baby' in a Sunday Instagram picture

Not only fans but friends from the fraternity too are gushing over Priyanka Chopra's new Instagram look.

Even after working at basically two ends of the world, the Dil Dhadakne Do star never misses a chance to make a social media update. Ditching her usual flashy looks, Priyanka this time, slipped into a pair of blue jeans with a white t-shirt.

She called herself a 'Blue jean baby' in an Instagram post. Priyanka paired her look with some loose curls and grey heels.





Her decent yet captivating look not only mesmerized fans, but also her co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Rajkummar Rao.

Roshan approved Priyanka's new pose with a classic, "Kya Baat Hai."

The totally love-struck White Tiger co-star, Rao, could not keep calm as he wrote, "PC" adding a heart emoji.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up shooting for Matrix 4 in Berlin, Germany. There are speculations that she might finally soon start a family with her husband Nick Jonas next year.