From no-phones to COVID-19 tests: Heres what you need to know about Varun Dhawans wedding Web Desk | January 23, 2021 The lovebirds, who have already jetted of to Alibaug, have strict rules for the attendees

Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot.

The lovebirds, who have already jetted off to Alibaug with family to kick-start their nuptials, have strict rules for the attendees.

From no-phone policies to mandatory Covid-19 tests, Natasha wants the best out of her big day.

The duo's big fat wedding would be attended by actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The affair, that would be lavishly hosted at 'The Mansion,' would not allow guests to bring their phones inside the venue.

As for Varun Dhawan, the groom is keeping his wedding outfit subtle and simple. Revealed by his stylist Akshay Tyagi, the Coolie No.1 actor might also opt for a suit.

Apart from COVID-19 tests for all guests, the ceremony will also have a counter consisting of masks and sanitizers will also be made available for everyone.