Watch Salman Khan dance with one-year-old niece Ayat on the sets of Antim Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Salman Khan picked up his niece to practice a few dance steps to Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is your ideal family man.

In a recent video shared by Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, the 55-year-old actor was seen dancing to the melodies of his songs with one-year-old niece Ayat.

“Unconditional Love beingsalmankhan,” she captioned with an evil eye emoji.



Salman Khan, who is currently on the sets of Antim, picked up his niece to practice a few dance steps to Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Take a look: