Manager Awais speaks up following the Islamabad cafe fiasco: Watch here

Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Awais is speaking about his encounter and shares his point of view

Things got bad very quickly for Cannoli by Cafe Soul, Islamabad after the owners made fun of their manager's English.

After the entire internet was enraged at the insensitivity of the owners, the cafe had no choice but to issue an official public apology to undo the damage.





Now, in a recent interview, Awais is speaking about his encounter and shares his point of view.





"They just asked me casually that Awais today is your interview, I gave the interview because the owners asked me to, neither they nor I had any idea that it will create this much issue” Awais continued “I want to thank all those who raised their voice for me and also for Urdu which is our language,” the video said.



For the unversed, the whole mania began when two female owners were candidly seen making fun of their manager's English in an interview. They mocked the staff member over his salary and implied that he should groom himself.







