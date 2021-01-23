Aiman Khan, Minal Khan remember late father as they gaze the stars Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Aiman Khan shared a new photo remembering her father as she gazed at the stars.

Aiman and Minal Khan witnessed one of their biggest loss before entering the new year.

Their beloved father Mubeen Khan, who was battling health issues for a long time, left the world on Dec 31, 2020.

The twins, who always mention their father in heartfelt social media posts, recently took to Instagram and shared yet another picture.

22-year-old Aiman shared a new photo remembering her father as she gazed at the stars.

"Watching you watching us," captioned Aiman with a heart emoji.



In an earlier post, Aiman also expressed her longing for late father. "You will live forever in my heart! I loved you and I love you," she wrote.