Feroze Khan, Waliya Najib team up for upcoming project Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Feroze Khan and Waliya Najib would be seen in a project together

Recently, Waliya Najib took to Instagram and shared a picture with Pakistani actor Feroze Khan. She also wrote a caption which hinted that the duo paired up for an upcoming project.

Najib is an aspiring actress, a photographer, model and an entrepreneur. She starred in the drama serial titled Mere Dada ki Waseeyat. Moreover, she has a photography studio too.

Waliya shared a photo with Khan and wrote a caption alongside the post that read as “PACK UP. It’s been a pleasure ferozekhan #comingsoon”.





In the picture, Waliya can be seen standing right next to Feroze as they posed for the camera.

However, fans are curious about their upcoming project and are waiting for them to share more details.