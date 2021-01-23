Sharmeen Obaid upset over Peshawar Zalmis decision to appoint Esra as ambassador Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy slammed Peshawar Zalmi for allegedly appointing Esra Bilgiç as ambassador

Recently, a post on social media speculated that Peshawar Zalmi might be considering Esra Bilgiç from Ertugrul as their ambassador. However, Pakistani filmmaker commented under the post and expressed her disappointment over the team’s decision.

Chinoy’s comment read as “I find this hilarious! A Turkish actress whose country doesn’t even play the sport will now be a mascot for cricket. What happened to Pakistani actresses by the way?” she stated.

“Did they all disappear that we have to get foreign ones? Whatever is left of our industry will die if you keep paying Turkish actors for jobs Pakistani actors can do!”

Responding to a fan in the comments, she stated “We have a very small industry, we have to protect it. Once we grow, we can open up. Please do your research before making such tall claims”.

“This is not about close-mindedness or about being jealous, this is being practical given the resources we have” she added.