Shekhar Suman demands justice on 6-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also introduced a social campaign on the six-month anniversary of his death

Shekhar Suman demands justice on six-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian actor and television host Shekhar Suman is calling out all the media outlets to plead justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Simply Shekhar star, who has been actively vocal about the devastating death of Sushant says that he is losing hope.

A day before the deceased's six-month death anniversary, Suman took to her Twitter and demanded justice.

“Tom it wd be exactly half a year since SSR left dis world and yet we await d final verdict. Who r the culprits? N why r we all still crying 4 justice? Is there any hope left? Tom let’s each one of us unitedly raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest,” he wrote.

Suman also proclaimed that all Sushant's fans want is closure. Addressing all the media channels, the 58-year-old star made a special appeal, asking them to use their power in finding the truth.

“This is an appeal to all the news channels,newsprint,social media activists,to revisit Sushant’s case tomorrow and demand for justice bcoz ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’. The case needs a closure. It’s bin 6 Months. #SSRDigitalProtestTomorrow,” he wrote.



On another front, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also introduced a social campaign on the six-month anniversary of his death. “#Oath4SSR on 14th Dec, Let’s pledge to stay united and fight for justice until we know the whole truth,” she wrote on Instagram.