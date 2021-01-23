All you need to know about Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardaris wedding Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and his fiancé Mahmood Choudhry are getting married on 29th January

All you need to know about Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s wedding

As per the reports, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her fiancé Mahmood Choudhry are all ready to get married on 29th January, the ceremony would take place at Bilawal House, Karachi.

Moreover, a representative from Bilawal House disclosed that Bakhtawar’s wedding events would be starting with Milad on 24th January which would be followed by a mehendi event on 27th January.

The Nikkah will be held on 29th January, whereas, the baarat will take place on 30th January. All the wedding festivities would be taking place at Bakhtawar’s own residence.

Previously, Pakistan People’s Party also released a statement about Bakhtawar’s fiancé Mahmood, it read “Mahmood Choudhry is the son of Mohammad Younas and Begum Suraiya Choudhry who hail from the old town of Lahore”.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi. He completed his primary schooling in Abu Dhabi and secondary schooling in the United Kingdom. Mahmood further went on to read Law at the University of Durham,” it added.

“The family’s primary country of residence remains the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where Mahmood continues to run his businesses in construction, finance and tech,” statement concluded.