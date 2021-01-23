Nick Jonas praises wife Priyanka Chopra in movie ‘The White Tiger Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Nick Jonas beautifully praises wife Priyanka Chopra in movie ‘The White Tiger’ by sending her wine

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been super busy while promoting her OTT film The White Tiger. The film has been released on Netflix and now is the time for actress to enjoy the good reviews and success on her latest performance.

Receiving praise from all the world, PeeCee took her moment to say thanks to her husband and singer Nick Jonas for his love and praise.

Celebrating her latest release, Nick took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote an adorable note of appreciation for his wife and the film. He said, "The White Tiger is out now on netflix !!! So incredibly proud of my wife priyankachopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Baywatch actress shared a wine bottle presented to her by Nick, celebrating the film's release. She wrote, "Best husband ever! I love you nickjonas and the wine! I mean." The picture shows her holding a bottle of wine. The place is filled with blue, black, white and transparent balloons with one of the them having the words The White Tiger printed on it.

Priyanka, 38, has been promoting her Netflix film, The White Tiger, online for the last couple of days. The film is based on author Aravind Adiga's best-selling book of the same name. The lead actors also includes Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.