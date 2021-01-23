Akshay Kumars ‘Bachchan Pandey gets release date, looks fierce in latest shoot Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Akshay Kumar announces the release date of upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has got all the eyes over his latest avatar in upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. The actor has recently released a fierce looking latest still from the movie and along with that, has announced the release date.

The Khiladi of Bollywood took to social media and announced on Saturday to release the most-anticipated movie on January.26, the Republic Day holiday next year.

Sharing the release date with fans, the Special 26 star shared intriguing closeup of himself on Twitter, he wrote, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!"

Kumar, 52, donned a super serious look on his face, sporting a brown shirt and a matching stole tied around his head. His furious look has successfully grabbed all the attention from critics and audience as he will be seen in never-before avatar of a gangster.

He also sports a few heavy metal chains around his neck and earrings, while his one blue eye adds extra dreaded look of a scary gangster.

The cast of action-packed Bachchan Pandey also includes actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film has currently been shot in Jaisalmer.