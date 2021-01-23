Hrithik Roshan to make OTT debut with The Night Manager Indian remake Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Hrithik Roshan is all set to mark his OTT debut with Indian adaption of 'The Night Manager' in April 2021

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan has recently made announcements to appear on the big screen with his upcoming mega projects like Krrish’s next installment and film Fighter.

However, the action hero has been also gearing up to mark his OTT debut this year. Reports have been coming up all over the media that the Super 30 star will join the digital space with an Indian adaption of famed Tom Hiddleston show The Night Manager.

Media reports have confirmed that Roshan is all set to begin shooting for the project this year. He will be seen playing a spy in this Indian version of the British drama.

According to the reports from Indian media outlet, Mid-Day, the project will begin shooting in April 2021. Director Sandeep Modi, who received praise from the critics and audiences for his web show Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen will be directing Roshan’s upcoming venture.

The reports further confirmed that a shooting schedule of two months has been carried out in Mumbai. The show will be released on Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform.

The War actor has also been preparing for his latest upcoming film, Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and will reportedly start off to shoot in the second half of the year.