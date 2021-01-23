Sana Fakhar bashed for kissing her husband in latest picture Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Sana Fakhar receives abusive remarks on the internet for kissing her husband in latest picture

Renowned Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar landed in hot waters after uploading an intimate picture with her husband Fakhar Imam on Instagram.

The famed film and drama actress recently shared a PDA-filled picture with her husband while wishing him on his birthday.

The Yeh Dil Aap Ka Hua famed actress shared photos on Friday. She can be seen with her husband in an intimate scene and in the caption, she wrote, “Thank you for reminding me how butterflies feel like. Many happy returns of the day.”

Sana’s picture sparked immense outrage on social media as netizens came up with abusive criticism, bashing her with hateful comments for sharing such 'immoral and indecent' pictures.

Sana got married to Fakhar in 2008. She has two sons Azi Imam and Rayaan Imam.

Since then, the Wrong No 2 actress responded to public’s harsh remarks in an Instagram Live video session. She began saying, "I can understand your pain and agony but, what is it that you didn't appreciate? The 'act'? Or the person I did the said act with? It was too much. But thank you, though. I think criticism is your right. Whatever you wanted to say, you did. But it's fine."

Sana, 41, went on to say that she doesn't really mind what people thought about the picture. She said, "What you say, the kind of words you use, really says a lot about how you have been brought up. I was called names, abused over a picture. But I received love more than hate. And I do believe that even criticism is a form of love. It's just a part of life."

Sharing her favourite quotation with her fans, Sana concluded, “I am what I am, not what you think I am. Haters don't exist in my life. I only have love around me. I even have respect for people who discuss anything about me. Whatever you share, please do. I don't mind. You have that access into my life and I am the one who gave you the said access. We aren't angels. It's not the end of the world if you abused me."