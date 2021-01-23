Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawars sons video sparks backlash Web Desk | January 23, 2021 Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar’s son’s Instagram video sparks online backlash for child labour

Prominent TV personality Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar’s son, Mustafa Abbasi, is undoubtedly internet’s most beloved celebrity baby. However, the Abbasi family has landed in hot waters for uploading Mustafa’s recent video on Instagram.

Hamza’s sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi recently uploaded an adorable video of nephew Mustafa who can be seen sitting on his aunt’s chair. She shared the adorable video with caption, “Boss Baby” and fans cant stop adoring the young cute munchkin.

The video received praise and lots of love for the netizens for Mustafa’s cute looks. However, some internet users were keen to observe the presence of two small hands holding little Mustafa.

The servant, who is most expected to be a child was supposedly sitting on the floor (under the table) while holding Mustafa. The act of child labour got attention and promptod a series of backlash for the Abbasi family.

Popular TV couple Hamza and Naimal welcomed son Muhammad Mustafa last year.

The couple often share family pictures on Instagram with beautiful captions expressing their love and how lucky they feel to have him in their life.