Deepika Padukone creates her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer Singh approves Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Deepika posted a picture of her in the kitchen sitting beside a Bernie Sanders cut out.

Deepika Padukone is asking you to caption her Bernie Sanders meme.

US President Joe Biden's Inauguration on December 20 sparked a lot of memes around Senator Bernie Sanders, who attended the event in a 'grandpa from post office' look, with brown mittens.

Netizens, who found Bernie's fashion choice adorable, started a string of memes on the Vermont native.

Jumping on the bandwagon now, is also your favorite Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Deepika posted a picture of her in the kitchen sitting beside a Bernie Sanders cut out.

"Caption This!" Deepika asked her fans.

Amongst many hilarious ideas pitched by followers, co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi had the best reply.

“When you realise Rasode mein ye the,” he wrote in the comments.



Husband Ranveer Singh, who never shies away from praising his wife on social media, quipped an amusing response.

"Namak zara kamm daalna beti (Don't add too much salt, kid)," he wrote.





On the work front, Deepika is currently working on a Shakun Batra film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.