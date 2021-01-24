Mufti Qavis family locks him in a room, takes away his Mufti title Web Desk | January 24, 2021 'Call him Abdul Qavi only,' says family

Mufti Qavi's family locks him in a room, denounces his 'Mufti' title

Mufti Qavi's mental health has come under the radar after his disrespectful behaviour against TikTok star Hareem Shah.

This is not the first time the Ruet-e-Hilal committee member was associated to a social media celebrity. Years ago, Qavi also received flak over his suspicious video with late social media influencer Qandeel Baloch.

Now, his family has finally decided to take strict action, believing that he is not in the right state of mind.

Qavi's family has locked him in a room without a cellphone and has denounced his title.

“Call him Abdul Qavi only,” the family said a day before.



The members also disclosed thatfamily is getting him psychiatric treatment.