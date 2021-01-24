Vidya Balan talks about working on OTT platforms: Its a life saver Web Desk | January 24, 2021 'I was always sure that I wanted to do something on the OTT space,' says Balan

Vidya Balan believes OTT platform have changed Bollywood.

Talking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, the Parineeta actor revealed how the pandemic has affected the whole movie industry.

For many actors she believes, OTT platforms have been really promising. The channel in fact has been a 'lifesaver' for a lot.

“We were watching a lot of content globally. A lot of the actors were feeling that the content here was not up to the mark, and therefore we were shying away from doing any direct to OTT stuff. But I don’t know whether it is the pandemic or not… Actually I don’t think it is the pandemic. I think it has taken it’s time to come into a place to become itself and we have actually enjoyed the fruits of that during the pandemic,” shares Balan.



Considering the circumstances and commendable content on OTT platform, Balan is looking forward to do a project of her own.

“Now I think we are definitely sure of (doing original OTT series). I was always sure that I wanted to do something on the OTT space. I was looking for the right thing. The long format is something that does interest me because I have never done it. Even though it is scary at some level because it is a long term commitment. But I was always interested but I was waiting for the right thing. And hopefully I will find the right thing soon,” says the 42-year-old.

