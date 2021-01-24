Inside Bakhtawar Bhuttos wedding week plans Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Engaged to a US-based businessman, Bakhtawar is walking down the aisle on Jan 30

Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding festivities are beginning in full swing.

Engaged to a US-based businessman, Bakhtawar is walking down the aisle on Jan 30.

“Before these two functions, a milad will be organised on Jan 24 and a mehndi ceremony will take place on 27th,” an inside source reveals.

The daughter of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, will have a total of 300 guests on her wedding. As reported by Bilawal House, the event take special safety measures considering the global pandemic.

Benazir Bhutto's daughter will have all of her wedding shenanigans in Karachi.







