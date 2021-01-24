What is Priyanka Chopras thumb rule for choosing new films? Web Desk | January 24, 2021 'I approach every role with one question,' says Priyanka

What is Priyanka Chopra's thumb rule of choosing new movie?:Read inside

Priyanka Chopra is brimming with joy after the success of her new film.

The White Tiger, also starring Rajkummar Rao, is running successfully on streaming giant Netflix as we speak.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra revealed why she chose the role in the first place.

"I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story? In The White Tiger, Pinky is theis the catalyst of change for Balram," Priyanka captioned.

Posting a picture with director Ramin Bahrani, Priyanka spoke further on her character.

"She lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one?" Priyanka sparked frenzy amongst her fans.





The 38-year-old actress then signed off to refrain from giving her fans any spoilers.

"Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!" concluded Priyanka.