Twitter slams Amitabh Bachchan over sexist remarks made on IMF Chief Economist Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Twitter criticizes Amitabh Bachchan for making a sexist remark on IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has come under fire for making sexist remarks on his reality TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12.

On recently aired episode, the contestant was asked name the organization Gita Gopinath works for. Gopinath is the Chief Economist for the International Monetary Fund.

“The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organization since 2019?” Big B asked.

But then he made a remark after asking this question that caused an uproar on Twitter. Seeing her picture, he commented, “Her face is so beautiful that it cannot be associated with the economy,” the Piku actor said.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Gopinath herself, who said she would never be able to “get over it”. The clip featured her in a question and wrote, “Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!”

The Pink actor, 78, humbly replied to her tweet, “Thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness…”

However, netizens have seemed to take offense to Big B’s comment and called his remark made on her beauty as ‘sexist’. The internet users didn’t like him comparing beauty with brains and criticized him for his remarks.

