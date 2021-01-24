Nadia Khan spotted with her husband at friends wedding anniversary event Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Nadia Khan shares latest picture with her husband from friend’s wedding anniversary event

Famous TV show host and actress Nadia Khan has recently dropped a stunning monochrome snap with her husband on the Instagram and left fans in awe.





The newly wedded couple can be seen all dressed up for the event they attended later the evening. In the caption, she wrote, "How can we leave for a party without one pic together sharing our special moments with our lovely fans ... How's the sherwani look"

Nadia and her husband Faisal Mumtaz were later spotted at their close friend Dr Wajahat’s wedding anniversary celebrations.





Dr Wajahat, who is a renowned celeb physician and have made appearance on various TV channels, celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Ambreen.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members.

Nadia and Faisal looked super adorable as they donned matching color all black outfit for the evening. Nadia, 41, kept her subtle style with open hair and minimal makeup for the evening.

The morning show host recently got married for the second time as per her claim. The newly-wed couple had stolen limelight with their adorable wedding ceremony pictures.