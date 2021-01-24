Priyanka Chopra Jonas receives all the praise from father-in-law for her performance in The White Tiger Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Priyanka Chopra Jonas receives praise from Jonas family for her performance in 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas receives all the praise from father-in-law for her performance in 'The White Tiger'

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been busy receiving all the praise and appreciation from all over the world for her latest Netflix releaseThe White Tiger.

The movie premiered on biggest OTT streaming platform on Friday and since then, not just PeeCee’s fans but critics has given movie a thumbs up.

The loving Jonas family has also lauded their talented star in the family.

Recently, Priyanka’s father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas and brother-in-law Frankie Jonas have shared their thoughts on the movie and Priyanka’s stunning performance.

Father-in-law Sr. Paul Kevin Jonas expressed his thoughts about Priyanka's performance on the actress's recent Instagram post.

"Amazing performance. Your portrayal of Pinky was heartbreaking and inspiring. Love you," he said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's youngest brother-in-law Frankie Jonas shared his thoughts in an Instagram on Priyanka's performance in the movie.

"Go watch this amazing movie on Netflix. So proud of priyankachopra love you sis," he wrote.

Apart from the Jonas family, Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling too took to the comments section and shared her thoughts. "Loved it! Such a great story and beautifully written," her comment reads.

Her beloved husband Nick Jonas also praised her for giving one of her career’s best performance. The Quantico star shared her Instagram Stories, a wine bottle presented to her by Nick.

please wait while file is uploading on server

She wrote: "Best husband ever! I love you nickjonas and the wine! I mean."

The picture shows her holding a bottle of wine amid balloons in blue, black, white and transparent ones with one of the them having the words 'The White Tiger' printed on it.