Malaika Arora pays surprise visit to beau Arjun Kapoor on the sets of ‘Bhoot Police Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Malaika Arora drops by to visit her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on the sets of ‘Bhoot Police’

Bollywood's fitness queen Malaika Arora has been recently spotted visiting on the sets of upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police.

The actress paid a surprise visit to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor who has been reportedly shooting for the film.





Malaika looked super stunning in her casual yet classic black and white attire. She had been also wearing a black safety face mask on and wore a pair of white sneakers that perfectly complimented her attire.

The fitness enthusiast tied up her hair into a messy bun to keep it casual.

Later, the Ishaqzaade actor was also seen with her, donning in a pink kurta.





Malaika and Arjun have been the most rumored couple of the town. They have been together for a long time and confirmed their relationship openly in 2019.

Reports have been coming up that the 2 States actor will also attend actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding later on Sunday. However, it is still not confirmed if Malaika will accompany him at the wedding or not.



Arjun’s upcoming horror comedy, Bhoot Police also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.