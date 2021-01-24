Humayun Saeed opens up about disturbing rumour Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Humayun Saeed recalled a horrific scandal on a talk show

Humayun Saeed opens up about 'disturbing' rumour

Recently, Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed appeared on a talk show and revealed about a scandal that he found very 'disturbing.'

The host asked the Bin Roye star to tell about a scandal that he found disturbing, to which he responded “There was this scandal that I had married Meera. It was very disturbing”.

Even actor Fahad Mustafa was present on the show and he remarked, “Yeh to mere liye bhi disturbing hai [That’s disturbing for me, too]”.

Humayun further talked about his journey to becoming a producer. He stated, “I actually wanted to be a producer. So, the first play I produced was Iqraar. It was awful! I showed it to Tasneem Aslam, who was also a producer at that time, agreed and said it was pretty bad. But she did say that I can act. So she hired me as an actor in a PTV play then.”