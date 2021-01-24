Check out teaser for Hareem Shahs web series Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Hareem Shah’s upcoming web series could be about her own life

Recently, famous Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah’s teaser of web series titled Raaz was released. Fans are speculating that the upcoming web series could be about her own life as it shows her rise to fame.

Raaz is produced by Farhan Gohar, directed by Asad Ali Zaidi and written by Mansoor Saeed. However, the release date of the web series has not yet been announced.





Shah rose to popularity after she gained around 5 million TikTok followers. She even voiced against the TikTok ban imposed by the government of Pakistan last year.

Moreover, fans cannot wait to see Hareem on small screen.