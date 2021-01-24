Ali Gul Pir reenacts viral Cannoli owners video Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Ali Gul Pir delivered savage response to Cannoli owners after their video ridiculing manager went viral

Recently, a video went viral in which the owners of a restaurant named Cannoli by Café Soul in Islamabad were shaming their own manager for his English. However, Ali Gul Pir reenacted the video in which the owners get ridiculed.

In the parody video, the Pakistani rapper collaborated with comedian Akbar Chaudhry and George Fulton who is a British-Pakistani journalist.

Fulton plays the role of manager who was ridiculed in the video, whereas, the Waderai ka Beta singer plays role of one of the owners of cannoli named Diya, and the role of other owner Uzma was portrayed by the standup comedian.

All three of them reenacted the video but this time in the clip the manager’s English skills were flawless, while the owners were the ones who got themselves embarrassed.



Watch the video below:



