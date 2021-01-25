Bakhtawar Bhuttos wedding events begins with Milad function at Bilawal House Web Desk | January 25, 2021 Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding events begins with Milad function at Bilawal House on Sunday

A Milad function was held at the Bilawal House Karachi marking the beginning of the series of events of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's wedding on Sunday.

Daughter of former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020

In a statement issued by Bilawal House, the women-only function was attended by paternal aunts of Ms Bhutto-Zardari including, senior PPP leader Faryal Talpur and Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, along with party’s other women legislators.

“At the end of the Milad, special prayers were held for success of Ms Bhutto-Zardari’s marital life,” according to the statement.

MPA Shazia Karim Sang’haar shared a few pictures on social media from the function. The pictures showed participants wearing face masks attending the Milad with a portrait of Benazir Bhutto placed in the hall.





The schedule of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's wedding with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry was released by Bilawal House on Friday.

A spokesperson of Bilawal House has confirmed that Bilawal Bhutto has suspended all the political activities for a week to participate in sister’s wedding.

According to the wedding schedule released, a simple Mehndi ceremony is planned on January 27.

The Nikkah of Bakhtawar Bhutto will be held on January 29 while the Barat is scheduled for January 30. Nearly 300 guests have been invited by the Bhutto family.