Tara Mehmood reveals she is the daughter of Shafqat Mehmood Web Desk | January 25, 2021 TV actress Tara Mehmood reveals her father is Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood

Popular Pakistani TV actress Tara Mahmood has been a known face on TV since many years. She has delivered notable performances in famous drama serials including Muhabbat Subh ka Sitara hay, Diyar-e-dil, Suno Chanda, Deewar -e-shab and Raaz -e- ulfat.





However, the actress has recently shocked her fans and followers with the revelation of her father. As few days back, Tara turned to social media to wished her father birthday and netizens were surprised to know about his father who is Federal Education Minister of Pakistan Shafqat Mehmood.

Tara’s fans were surprised and also loved to know about the fact that both the father and daughter are extremely talented and are successful in their respective fields.