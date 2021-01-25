Shahid Afridi is proud of his daughter for achieving her dreams via education Web Desk | January 25, 2021 Shahid Afridi shares his proud moment for his daughter achieving her dreams through education

Former Pakistani national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi is known for his outstanding batting performances and also, known as the loving father of his five daughters.

On the International Education Day, the former skipper has shared his proud moment with his fans and followers on the social media. Taking to Twitter, Boom Boom Afridi wrote, “Proud to see my daughter working to achive her dream via education; I feel the same delight when opportunities are created for our nation’s daughters through initiative of #Taleem Hogi Aam Har Beti Ke Naam On International Education Day lets work together for equality for all girls.”

Afridi, who is a known figure for his philanthropy work in the field of education as well as in sports and health. His organization Shahid Afridi Foundation has successfully carried out several projects of promoting education in the country.

He shared a video clip in the tweet as well, in which his eldest daughter Ansha Afridi can be seen sharing thought-provoking message for girls’ empowerment via education.





Afridi, 43, has never been shied away from expressing his love for his daughters in front of the world. Earlier, he celebrated the birthday of his daughter Ansha. In an Instagram post, he shared a picture of himself with his daughter and also penned a heartfelt note for the latter.

"Happy Birthday meri pyari beti! (my sweet daughter) I'm blessed to have my daughters around me. Thank you, Allah, for the blessings," he wrote in the caption.