Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shares first glimpse after wedding ceremony Web Desk | January 25, 2021 Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal shares first glimpse after wedding ceremony

Bollywood’s newly wedded couple actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal delighted the paparazzi with their post wedding shoot on Sunday.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at beach resort in Alibaug on Jan 24. After following strict no-phone policy for the guests and media persons, the childhood sweethearts shared their first glimpse with media.





While keeping the COVID-19 safety regulations, close friends and family members, with a total number of 50 guests attended the wedding.





The beautiful new bride Natasha opted for a full-white heavily embellished wedding dress and completed her attire with beautiful jewelry. She flaunted her elegant wedding ring as well. While the Kalank actor waved at the cameras with wide smile. The paparazzi spotted ‘Om’ written on his hand with mehendi and also ‘N’ and ‘V’ denoting the couple’s names initials, with a heart sign in between the two.





The Main Tera Hero actor also wore a white sherwani outfit for his wedding. Varun and Natasha have been dating since a long-time and have become Bollywood’s most adored couples.