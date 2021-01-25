Bollywood stars extend wishes to newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Web Desk | January 25, 2021 Bollywood celebrities wishes newlyweds Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

Bollywood stars pours wishes for newlyweds Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

Bollywood’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday.





The groom shared a beautiful picture from the highly-anticipated wedding ceremony with his fans and followers on his Instagram account. Bollywood stars turned to social media to pour their heartiest wishes for the newly-wedded couple.

Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, congratulated the newlyweds.

The Padmavat star Ranveer Singh also wished the Kalank actor on his post.

Varun’s co-stars Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal also congratulated the newly wedded couple.









Prominent filmmaker Karan Johar also penned a heartfelt note for his favorite actor on his wedding day.







