Bollywood stars extend wishes to newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday.
The groom shared a beautiful picture from the highly-anticipated wedding ceremony with his fans and followers on his Instagram account. Bollywood stars turned to social media to pour their heartiest wishes for the newly-wedded couple.
Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, congratulated the newlyweds.
The Padmavat star Ranveer Singh also wished the Kalank actor on his post.
Varun’s co-stars Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal also congratulated the newly wedded couple.
Prominent filmmaker Karan Johar also penned a heartfelt note for his favorite actor on his wedding day.
{{excerpt}}