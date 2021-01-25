Trailer of ‘Chaudhry - A Martyr leaves viewers disappointed Web Desk | January 25, 2021 First trailer of ‘Chaudhry – A Martyr’ was released and viewers are not happy

The first trailer of biopic on late Karachi cop Chaudhry Aslam titled Chaudhry – A Martyr was recently released, however, it did not impress the viewers.

The upcoming biopic is based on late Chaudhry Aslam’s life and the minute-long trailer did leave many viewers feeling disappointed.

The teaser shows unnecessary glamour, glitz and item numbers. Viewers think they were totally unwanted and does not make sense. Moreover, in the clip sounds of bullets can be heard and we see Aslam’s first look.

Furthermore, the viewers expected something more serious from the film-makers as the trailer failed to hold viewers’ attention. For now, we can hope that the upcoming biopic is more engaging.

The role of Aslam is played by former police officer Tariq Islam and the film is directed by Azeem Sajjad.

Watch the trailer below:







