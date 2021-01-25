Arif Lohar disappointed in todays singers Web Desk | January 25, 2021 ‘It’s unfair to compare two artists’ said Arif Lohar

Recently, Pakistani singer Arif Lohar appeared in an interview and shared his thoughts about today’s musicians.

“It’s unfair to compare two artists. No artist is big or small” Lohar stated.

The Jugni singer also shared that he has never used a phone properly and said “I am not on social media, but look, I’m on social media everywhere”.

The Punjabi singer while telling that he has played lead roles in around 46 films and has also worked for 20 years in theatre revealed what he thinks about music being produced these days. He said “There are ridiculous words in the songs and people are still listening to them”.