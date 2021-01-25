Saboor Aly shares sweet birthday wish for brother Web Desk | January 25, 2021 Saboor Aly penned emotional note for brother on birthday

On Monday, Pakistani actress Saboor Aly took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for her brother on his birthday.

The 30-year-old shared an adorable picture with younger brother named Muhammad Ali and wrote a caption alongside that read as “Words can never describe the love for our little boy who is not so little anymore, may you become the man of mamma’s dream and may you achieve all your dreams!”

“You will always find me by your side. Happy birthday alysyed," she added.





The cute post won hearts and many fans and celebrities commented on it including model Farwa Ali Kazmi, she wrote “Happy Birthday alysyed May you get your dream hair back”.

One fan commented: “BEST slibings MashaAllah”. Other wrote “You both look so adorable”.