Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share advice for unmarried couples January 25, 2021

Recently, Ayeza Khan and husband Danish Taimoor appeared in a talk show and discussed multiple things including unmarried couples and how harmful social media can be for them.

The host said, “It’s a trend now with the new generation of couples. They upload everything”.

“I don’t think that has anything to do with a generation. It’s because of social media. You become addicted to the attention so you always want to appear interesting. But that’s quite dangerous as well,” Ayeza stated.

“If you’re an unmarried couple, you need to beware that once you’ve posted your personal life online, it’s impossible to erase it,” she continued.

“When your kids grow up and search your name online, the things that can pop up… even I’m afraid of that. We need to be the strength of our children, not their weakness. They shouldn’t have to face anything because of us” she added.

The 37-year-old said, “I also don’t understand why people run away from marriage these days. They think that if they get married, they’ll get stuck”.

“Let me tell you something: marriage is the most beautiful thing in the world. And once you get married to someone, you naturally start loving them in a way you may have never loved anyone before,” he added.

“I started loving her more than anything and that love comes naturally. So yes, one shouldn’t disclose they’re with someone until they’re married to them,” he further added.