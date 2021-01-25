Bilal Abbas Khan among ‘30 under 30 Global Asian Stars list Web Desk | January 25, 2021 Bilal Abbas Khan included in ‘30 under 30 Global Asian Stars’ list

Bilal Abbas Khan among ‘30 under 30 Global Asian Stars’ list

This weekend, Eastern Eye published list of 30 under 30 Global Asian stars which featured Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan among many other celebrities.

Khan has never failed to impress his fans as he chooses challenging roles and delivers great performance.

Eastern Eye said of the 27-year-old: “He may have only made his acting debut in 2016, but the Pakistani actor has had a rapid rise since then and starred in a massive number of marvellous projects. The 27-year-old has positioned himself perfectly as the future of film and TV in his country. With more big film and TV projects on the way, he is one to look out for”.

Moreover, Bilal also spoke about recognition and stated: “This is a great honour and I feel humbled to be part of Eastern Eye’s prestigious list. It is the love of my fans that keeps me striving to keep pushing the benchmarks and try harder. I hope and look forward to keeping the pace going in 2021”.