Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' earns more overseas than in India

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' performed well in international markets despite flopping domestically

Superstar Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha bombed at the Indian box office, however, it received huge success in overseas markets.

The film reportedly raked in $7.5 million or INR 59 crore in its first week, trumping the business of Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million).

The film still hinges on China’s release to hit the theatrical profit mark; it is pertinent to note that Aamir's previous films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar were roaring success at the Chinese box office.

Directed by Advait Chandan, with co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, Laal Singh Chaddha was labelled 'the biggest flop' in Aamir's career after 2000's Mela.