Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing fairness creams: it was awful for me

Web Desk | January 26, 2021

The 38-year-old actor's upcoming memoir Unfinished will unravel a lot of details about the actress's past life, one of which is also her obsession to light skin tone.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Priyanka Chopra revealed how skin lightening was normalized in her part of the world.

She said, “[Skin lightening] was so normalized in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check [mark] when you are a female actor, but it’s awful. And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty.”







In a 2015 interview with Barkha Dutt, Priyanka Chopra revealed that the roots of her insecurities go back to childhood when she was mocked by her family.

“All my cousins are gora-chitta (fair) I was the one who turned out dusky because my dad is dusky. Just for fun, my Punjabi family would call me ‘kaali, kaali, kaali’. At 13, I wanted to put fairness creams and wanted my complexion changed.”



The actress has sworn not to promote any skin-lightening creams ever since she has joined Hollywood.