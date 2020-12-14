Aamir Khan once made Abhishek Bachchan choose between his Dhoom co-stars Web Desk | December 14, 2020 'To say ‘working with you’ would put you at our level, which is incorrect,' replied Abhishek Bachchan

It has been seven years since Dhoom 3 and fans are recalling the time when Abhishek Bachchan left Aamir Khan into splits with his one of a kind sense of humor.

It was during the film's promotions when Aamir Khan asked Bachchan who amongst him, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham has been his favorite antagonist so far.

Living up to to his witty image, Abhishek Bachchan conveniently took his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachan's name as his favorite. For the unversed, Aishwarya was a major part of Dhoom 2, playing the antagonist with Hrithik Roshan.

A determined Aamir Khan however, did not let go. He asked Bachchan to stick to the choices provided to him and tell his fans the truth.

“I would say John and Hrithik because I worked with them. With you, it was not working with you. For Uday (Chopra) and I, it was more about observing you and trying to imbibe and learn as much as possible. To say ‘working with you’ would put you at our level, which is incorrect, ” replied Abhishek Bachchan while talking to Radio Mirchi.



“With John, it was the first film. Ek junoon sa tha, ek josh tha. Koi umeed nahi thi film se, hum aise hi masti mazaak mein film bana rahe the, hit ho gayi (There was a passion, an enthusiasm. We did not have any expectations from the film. We had fun while making the film and it became a hit). So, that was a different experience.”

Abhishek aced his 'hot-seat' interview with Aamir Khan by saying shooting with him was a ‘wonderful learning experience’ and beyond comparison.