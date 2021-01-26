Varun Dhawans wife Natasha Dalal got her stunning makeup done in just 35 minutes Web Desk | January 26, 2021 'She's so young so we didn't want to put layers and layers of makeup,' reveals her makeup artist

Varun Dhawan's 'chilled-out' bride, Natasha Dalal looked an absolute delight on her big day.

The bride had her makeup done from none other than, Namrata Soni, who also took to her Instagram and posted a clip of Natasha's final look.

"Make way for natashadalal88 Dhawan!" she captioned alongside the video.







Speaking more about the blushing bride's make-up, artist Namrata Soni told Vogue that it took only 35-minutes to doll up Mrs. Dhawan.

“If you're wearing a light coloured outfit, most brides will do a bright lip and nude eyes. Or, if they're playing up the eyes, they'll do the traditional smoky eye,” she said. “But with Natasha, we wanted to play up her almond eye shape by keeping it in focus but being as subtle as possible, ” Namrata spoke on Natasha's makeup.

Describing Natasha as a 'chilled out bride', Namrata added, "Her makeup was so quick—we were in and out of there in 35 minutes. She's so young so we didn't want to put layers and layers of makeup on her face." she concluded.