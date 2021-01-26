Hadiqa Kiani steps into the world of Qawwali with Jaanay Iss Dil: Watch here Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Hadiqa dubbed qawwali "the purest form of music"

Hadiqa Kiani steps into the world of Qawwali with 'Jaanay Iss Dil': Watch here

After singing and acting, Hadiqa Kiani is now a qawwal.

The artist's latest trackJaanay Iss Dilwas released on Monday by SufiScore. The song has been composed by well-acclaimed tabla player Ustad Dildar Hussain.



Under the direction of Abdullah Haris and producer Mian Yousaf Salahuddin, the qawwali takes the form of a ghazal.

In an interview with Images, Hadiqa dubbed qawwali "the purest form of music".



"A few months back, I had the privilege of collaborating with the artist who set the rhythm for Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's performances for nearly three decades, Ustad Dildar Hussain," said the singer.





The qawwali, that stretches to eight minutes, was one of the greatest honors of Hadiqa's career.

"The tabla legend composed this beautiful qawwali for me in the ang of a ghazal. It really is one of the great honours of my life to sing this and I am so happy to finally be able to share it with the world."