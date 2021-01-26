Meera drops bombshell news: I am getting married this year

Is Meera Jee officially off the market?
In a recent interview with web series By The Way, the 43-year-old actress gave her precious opinions on fellow actresses in Pakistan.
“Although Mahira Khan is a good actress, she still does not do a good job that I can praise her from the bottom of my heart,” Meera said about superstar Mahira Khan.
The Khilona actress instead admires Mehwish Hayat.
“Mehwish is my favorite actress. She is doing a great job”.
Upon asking if the actress has plans to tie the knot any time soon, Meera Jee without a blink of an eye, revealed:
“I am getting married this year in October”.
Watch here:
