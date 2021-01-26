Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari turns 31, celebrates birthday with Bilawal and Aseefa Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari celebrates 31st birthday with brother Bilawal and sister Aseefa

Soon-to-be-bride Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari celebrated her 31st birthday with her siblings Bilawal and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.

Days before she will be tying the knot, the daughter of former president of Pakistan and Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar shared a picture of herself with her siblings and aunt Sanam Bhutto on Monday.





Taking to the Instagram, Bakhtawar thanked her supporters and followers for their wishes. In the caption, she jokingly wrote that she will be sticking to 30 this year because 2020 didn’t count right?

“So humbled (always!) by all the overwhelming birthday love. Thank you . 2020 didn’t count right? Sticking to 30,” she wrote.





Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto shared the same picture taken from a different angle. He also wished his sister a very happy birthday. All of the siblings and aunt Sanam smiled wide for the picture.

Bakhtawar is all set to tie the knot on January 29 with Dubai-based businessman, Mahmood Choudhary. A detailed wedding schedule has been released from the Bilawal House. As per details, the PPP Chairman has suspended his political activities for a week to participate in his sister’s wedding.

Spokesperson of Bilawal House has revealed that the Nikkah will take place on January 29 while the Baarat is scheduled for January 30. All events are expected to take place at the bride’s residence in Karachi.