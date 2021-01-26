Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals whos her favorite Jonas brother on TikTok Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals who’s her favorite Jonas brother on TikTok on The Ellen Show

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently made a virtual appearance on The Ellen Show. The actress played a fun truth or drink game as she responded to questions asked by the host, Ellen DeGeneres.

While promoting her latest Netflix release film The White Tiger, Priyanka has been making entries on several international TV shows. She recently appeared on The Ellen Show promoting her film and talked about her memoir the Unfinished.

In the clip shared by DeGeneres on Twitter, the Baywatch star can be seen responding to the questions asked by the host with full honesty and some fun as well.

DeGeneres asked Priyanka some tricky questions, including who among the Jonas brothers is her favorite to follow on TikTok. The Quantico actress without taking an extra moment immediately named her younger brother-in-law Frankie Jonas and added, "he's everyone's favorite to follow on TikTok."

In the video, the Sky Is Pink star could be seen donning a classy black dress.

Priyanka, 38, also did a great impression of iconic Hollywood singer Celine Dion. She and Dion are co-stars for their upcoming film Text For You. She sang Celine's It's All Coming Back To Me Now.