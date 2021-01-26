Kangana Ranaut claims Manikarnika controversy is her victory of good over evil Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Kangana Ranaut calls 'Manikarnika' row a victory of good over evil

Bollywood’s controversy Queen Kangana Ranaut has compared her period drama film Manikarnika and all the controversies attached to it as her victory in the battle of ‘good vs evil.’

She recently spoke about her biggest project Manikarnika and said that hundreds stood against her, while only a handful of people supported her for this project.

In an interview, Kangana talked about her historic film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, that completed two years on Monday.

In conversation withTimes of India, she said that, "I think we won essentially, good vs evil. In that fight, we won. Maybe there were 15-20 people who supported me, but there were hundreds of them who were against me. The audience made this a glorious success, even worldwide. It is one of the films that did exceptionally well in the NRI market."

The 33-year-old actress, who is known for voicing her opinion against nepotism in the industry, has also accused the movie 'mafia' for creating controversies against her film and making fun of the mechanical horse. She said during the interview that the movie 'mafia' had launched negative campaigns against her and the film right after the film turned out to be a commercial hit.

She said that they even tried to fun of a mechanical horse to put down the film. She was referring to a behind-the-scenes video that showed her riding a mechanical horse on the sets of the film.

Talking of the Manikarnika controversies, the lead actress has been accused of hijacking directing duties on the historical film by original director Krish, who said that he was let go.

In a 2019 interview to SpotboyE, Krish had questioned Kangana’s claim that she had shot 70% of the film. “Kangana has done 20-25% of the first half and 10-15% in the second half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes which I had done in a different way,” he had said.