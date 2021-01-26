Ahad Raza Mir is gearing up for an international project Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Ahad Raza Mir to be featured in an International project soon

Pakistani actor and heartthrob of millions, Ahad Raza Mir is all set to be featured in a mega international project.

The star, who has delivered iconic performances on TV, will be gearing up for his first international on-screen project. The claim was made on a popular web show What’s the 411.

Host Momin Ali Munshi has said, “According to our sources, Ahad Raza Mir will also be seen in an international project which is yet to be signed.”





Momin claimed that Ahad is definitely looking forward to an international project, however, no official statement has been issued yet by the actor regarding the project.

Ahad has already stunned the international audiences with his impactful theatre performance on the British stage play Hamlet. His outstanding performance bagged him the Betty Mitchell Award for his performance in Canadian theatre play Hamlet, in the category of Outstanding Performance By An Actor In a Drama.

Married to Pakistan’s famed actress and model Sajal Ali, Ahad was last seen on screen with his powerful performance in period drama serial Aangan and in drama serial Yeh Dil Mera opposite his wife Ali.

The beloved couple has shared screen in blockbuster drama serial Yaqeen Ka Safar.

Recently, leading actress Sajal Ali has also stepped into the Hollywood film industry as she has been signed in Jemima Khan’s produced film What’s Love Got To Do With It along with other renowned international stars.