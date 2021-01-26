Sarah Khan sets goals of a healthy diet for fans Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Sarah Khan remains conscious for her health, sets goals of healthy diet for fans on social media

Sarah Khan remains conscious for her health, sets goals of healthy diet for fans

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has been always admired for her charming looks and elegant personality. The actress has also successfully won over the audiences’ hearts with her outstanding acting in various Pakistani dramas.

More than a hardworking actress, Sarah has been an extremely diet conscious person. She has always ensured to maintain healthy diet that suits her lifestyle.









Married to singer Falak Shabbir, Sarah has often shared her moments with husband that leave fans in awe.





Sarah has been often sharing her proper healthy diet with her fans and followers via Instagram. Surely her healthy diet would be the reason for her glowing skin.









Sarah, 28, had received immense praise for her acting in drama serial Sabaat in which, she portrayed the antagonist character of Miraal. The actress is currently winning the TV screens with her latest drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil.