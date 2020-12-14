Ayeza Khans daughter Hoorain turns out to be Beyoncés ‘little fan Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Ayeza Khan’s daughter Hoorain turns out Beyoncé’s ‘little fan’

Pakistani actress and model Ayeza Khan has revealed that her daughter Hoorain Taimoor is a little fan of US singer and actress Beyoncé.

She shared the sweet picture of her daughter with the famous singer on Instagram from their family trip to abroad.





The Meray Paas Tum Ho star has been giving everyone major vacation goals as she has blessed fans’ timeline with adorable family pictures from her vacation with her husband Danish Taimoor and kids and siblings.





On Sunday, the Mehar Posh actress shared a cute snap of Hoorain posing next to the wax statue of US pop singer Beyoncé. Khan wrote in the caption, “Beyonce little fan. beyonce.” She also posted the same photos on her Twitter handle.





Fans loved how the cute little Hoorain is striking the same pose as her favorite singer and showered love on her picture. Khan had enjoyed the year with success of her blockbuster hit serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, in which she played the acclaimed role of Mehwish.