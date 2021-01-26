Iqra Aziz wows fans with stunning photo in all-white ensemble Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Iqra Aziz treated fans by sharing exquisite photo in all-white ensemble

Iqra Aziz wows fans with stunning photo in all-white ensemble

On Monday, Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a white attire with her 5.3 million followers.

The 23-year-old stunned fans as she donned a traditional look. She also shared the two most important things she loved the most in the caption, which read as “A beautiful dress and good makeup‼️ That’s all i need”.





The Suno Chanda star looked stunning in white ethnic attire which had black embroidery. She concluded her simple look with curled locks, earrings, subtle makeup and black pumps.

In the picture, the actress can be seen looking down as she posed for the picture while standing against a wall.

Aziz also mentioned that her dress was from Zarih and her makeup was done by Zain Zaidi.